Fireworks thrown at cars in town centre and Craigyhill

Police enquiries are continuing into reports of fireworks being thrown at traffic at Bridge Streeti in Larne town centre and at Linn Road, in the Craigyhill estate, on Saturday night.

Officers attended but no offenders were identified.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There were no reports of any damage caused to vehicles or injuries as a result and enquiries are ongoing.

“Remember, what might seem like harmless fun to some, may seem feel like anti-social behaviour to others. Please contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any information.

“It is important to remember that fireworks are made from explosive material and if misused, can cause serious and life changing injuries.

“The law clearly states that fireworks - except indoor fireworks and sparklers - must be bought from reputable, licensed dealers who are required to keep sales records.

“Fireworks bought from other sources may not be British Standard approved thus presenting an even bigger risk of injury. It is also illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. And you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.”