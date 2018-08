The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has met with community groups in Ballycarry to discuss events around the July 11 bonfire in the village.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: "The meetings were positive and NIFRS has welcomed the apology received after a can was thrown hitting a fire appliance. [We] have been assured this was not intentional.

“NIFRS values local support for the work firefighters do and through community engagement will continue to build on that support in the year ahead.”