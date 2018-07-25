Fire and Rescue Service recruitment drive information nights

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is holding information evenings in Carrick and Larne as part of a recruitment drive for Community (Part-Time) Firefighters.

Community Firefighters help protect the local community and respond to emergency incidents including fires, road traffic collisions and other specialist service calls such as chemical spills, collapsed buildings and other types of rescues. They also play a crucial role in providing safety advice and assistance in the local community.

NIFRS is looking to recruit people who can respond to their fire station within five minutes of being alerted by pager. The availability of applicants to respond to calls is critical to this role and they will need to be available for a minimum of 100 hours each week.

There are core periods of time during which Community Firefighters must be available and this includes some hours during weekends. Full details of the availability requirements are set out in the candidate pack.

Information nights are as follows: Larne - Wednesday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 8, 7.00 pm - 9.00 pm.

Carrick - Monday, July 30 and Monday, August 6, 7.30 pm - 9.30 pm

Candidates can apply online and download application packs from the NIFRS website – www.nifrs.org/careers

NIFRS is currently under represented by females and applications from this group are particularly welcome. Appointment will be made solely on merit.

The closing date is Friday, August 10, at 3pm.