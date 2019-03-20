‘Fifty Shades of Red White and Blue at McNeill Theatre

“Fifty Shades of Red White and Blue” will be on stage at the McNeill Theatre, at Larne Leisure Centre, on Tuesday April 9.

The Belfast-based spoof of “Fifty Shades of Grey” features the characters Maggie Muff, Big Sally Ann and Mr Red White and Blue.

“Fifty Shades of Red, White and Blue” tells the story of Maggie Muff and her search for love, featuring “laugh-out-loud characters such as big Sally Ann, Sinead the Greener and the mysterious Mr Red White and Blue himself”.

“Fifty Shades of Red, White and Blue” was written by Leesa Harker, directed by Martin Lynch and produced by Martin Lynch and Liam McMullan.

It is suitable for audiences aged 16 plus.

The production forms part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s arts programme of events.

Tickets are available online at ticketsource.co.uk/larnearts