Ferry company making waves in partnership with Port of Larne

Ferry and logistics firm P&O Ferries is celebrating its highest volume of freight traffic on the Larne to Cairnryan service in six years.

The company carried 210,533 lorries and trailers on its ships during the past year.

The figure represents a 1.3 percent increase on 2016 and is the best result since 2011.



Mayor of Mid and East Antrim. Councillor Paul Reid visited the Port of Larne recently, where he was given a guided tour of the facilities.



“It has been another fantastic 12 months for P&O Ferries and the Port of Larne,” Cllr Reid said. “We are hugely grateful for the commitment to our Borough that P&O Ferries has demonstrated over the years and I have no doubt they will continue to go from strength to strength.



“Growing our economy is this council’s number one strategic priority, and the success story that is P&O Ferries is excellent news for Mid and East Antrim and the ever-increasing role our borough plays as the gateway to Northern Ireland.”



Roger Armson, Head of Operations, Irish Sea for P&O and General Manager of Larne Port, added: “We are delighted with our 2017 figures that show the highest volume of freight traffic on our Larne-Cairnryan service in six years. We are committed to the long-term success of the Port and we work tirelessly to ensure that both leisure and freight passengers enjoy a first class experience to and from Larne Port.



“In recent years we have invested more than half a million pounds to improve berth facilities at MacKean Quay, traffic management flows for cars, and upgrading the Larne Terminal building layout and check-in facilities for those travelling from Cairnryan. We have also benefitted from the improvements to the A8 road that provides a high quality dual-carriageway link from the Port of Larne into the all-Ireland motorway network.



“We are always exploring new commercial opportunities and invest significant sums to nurture and grow tourism on both sides of the Irish Sea to ensure continued success at the Port of Larne.”