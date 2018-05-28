'Ferocious': Man hospitalised after masked gang attack with bats and pick axe handles in front woman and two children

A man has been hospitalised with a suspected broken leg and a number of other injuries after what police described as a 'ferocious' attack by masked men armed with bats and pick axe handles.

Police said they are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in St John’s Place, Larne, in the early hours of this morning (May 28).



Detective Inspector McStravick said: “Police received a report that a number of masked men forced entry to the house at around 2.30am on Monday morning and attacked a male occupant with bats and pick axe handles. This was a ferocious and inhuman attack in front of a woman and two young children who are left traumatised.

Police have appealed for information after the attack

"The victim has sustained a number of injuries including a suspected broken leg and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. We believe at this time that the men left the area in a vehicle following the attack.”



“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”