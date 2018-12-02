Family escapes injury in accidental house fire

A woman and her two daughters have escaped injury following an accidental house fire in Co Antrim yesterday.

The blaze broke in the living room of a property in The Beeches, Larne around 6.30pm on Saturday.

A part-time firefighter en route to the fire station came across the incident and was able to bring the fire under control before it spread.

NI Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander Mark Smyth told the News Letter: “He was able to get the three occupants out of the house, isolate the electrics and extinguish the fire before our guys got there.

“He did a very courageous thing. The two daughters were attended to by the Ambulance Service at the scene and given oxygen, but did not have to go to hospital.

“Three appliances attended he scene and the fire was out on arrival.”