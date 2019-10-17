Exhibition reveals the ‘Stories Behind the Stones’

Clotworthy House in Antrim is currently hosting the exhibition - ‘Stories Behind the Stones: Churchyards of Antrim and Carrickfergus until Sunday, November 3.

This exhibition accompanies the churchyard trails developed for Antrim and Carrickfergus towns by Dr William Roulston through the Mid-Antrim Heritage Partnership between Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim Borough Councils and admission is free.

The project aims to draw attention to the numerous sources of information for the family historian or interested visitor tracing their roots from church interiors, their associated graveyards and written records.

By reflecting on some of the stories behind the stones, it is hoped the trails will enable a sense of place for local residents and spatial understanding of how both towns developed as well as an appreciation of the built heritage of both places and wider environs.