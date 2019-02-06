‘Exciting new cross-community venture’ takes to the waves at Whitehead

A new rowing club is ready to ride the waves of the Antrim Coast following its launch this week.

Members of Whitehead Coastal Rowing Club had been operating out of County Antrim Yacht Club since 2017 but are now embarking on a new voyage themselves as a standalone unit.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar with Irish Coastal Rowing Federation officer Claire Nelson, Whitehead Rowing Club vice chair Simon Weir, chair Lenny Entwhistle and members of the rowing club.

The club based out of the boat park at Blackhead Path already has over 30 members ready to take to the open water. Part of the Antrim Coastal Rowing Association, it meets two-three times a week with a variety of levels from racers to casual rowers.

Lenny Entwhistle, club chair, said: “Whitehead Coastal Rowing Club is an exciting new cross-community venture bringing the sport of coastal rowing back to Whitehead bay.

“Rowing is an excellent entry level method of getting people on the water, where they will enjoy making new friends and at the same time improve their health and wellbeing. We welcome all abilities and even have a guide dog, Quaker, as a member who accompanies keen rower Terry Hopkins.

“We will also be training for a series of fun regattas along this stunning Antrim coastlines. The sport is one which brings with it a strong cultural heritage and people are delighted to have an opportunity to revisit an activity which has not been witnessed across the Whitehead shoreline for more than seventy years.”

The club is over 18s at the moment but is hoping to start a junior section. It will also be fundraising for boats in the coming weeks as it is currently borrowing from other clubs.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “Rowing is a great way to keep fit, get some fresh air, or clear the head after a stressful day.

“The club has really set out its stall as an activity for everyone and I can’t wait to hear all about the relationships they form up and down the coastline.”

For more information see Whitehead Coastal Rowing Club Facebook page or email wcoastalrowinghonsec@gmail.com