Whitehead residents enjoying ‘lower energy bills’ after £146k heating scheme

The £146,000 project to convert from an electric to gas system in the Windsor area of the east Antrim seaside town is expected to be completed by next month.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “The Housing Executive is pleased to be able to update the heating in these homes from electric to gas, as the pipeline is now available in Whitehead.

“The heating replacement scheme is well underway, with approximately £146k being invested in our stock. Twenty-two flats have already had their heating replaced, with 16 due to be completed in the next four-six weeks.

Sandi Cass and Ann O'Donnell of the Windsor Residents Association with John Stewart MLA.

“Tenants we’ve spoken to are very happy with the results, reporting lower energy bills and better enjoyment of their homes.”

East Antrim Ulster Unionist Party MLA John Stewart has welcomed the investment.

He said: “Three years ago I saw at first hand the inadequacy of the heating system in the Housing Executive flats in the Windsor area of Whitehead. It has taken some time and there have been delays, not helped by the Covid crisis, but I am delighted today to be able to see that Economy Seven is out and natural gas home heating is in.”

Mr Stewart added that residents of properties “who had electric storage heaters and associated problems with damp and condensation have benefitted from the programme”.

He continued: “Talking to some of the residents they have already felt the benefit to their health and well-being. I warmly welcome the action taken by the Housing Executive.

“This came about by persistent lobbying of firstly Phoenix Natural Gas and the Utility Regulator to get the natural gas pipeline extended to Whitehead.

“Secondly, by persuading the Housing Executive of the need to have a heating improvement scheme ready to benefit their tenants when the gas was available to be connected to.

“I am delighted to see today that the many meetings and mountains of emails and letters have finally paid off.”

--

Click here to read: Heating replacement programme for 50 homes

--