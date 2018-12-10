Welcome for green light on Blackhead Path restoration

Alliance councillor Robert Logan has welcomed the go-ahead for restoration work to start on the Blackhead Path in Whitehead.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has indicated that the multi-million pound project will see repair works carried out over a year.

In a statement, Mr. Logan said: “While the re-opening of the Blackhead Path is still some time away, at least for all who use and value this local resource, the end is in sight.

“As someone who has lobbied extensively for this work to get underway and quickly, I’m delighted to see that hopefully we’ll see progress made early next year.

“The Blackhead Path is not just popular amongst local people but adds value to Mid and East Antrim’s tourist offerings and I hope this work will ensure it is available for people to use for generations to come.”