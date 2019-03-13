Welcome for Alliance opposition to gas storage plan

Alliance candidate Danny Donnelly has welcomed the party’s reiteration of its opposition to plans for underground gas storage caverns at Larne Lough.

Mr. Donnelly, a Larne Lough candidate, was speaking after Alliance’s recent Party Council meeting, in which a motion opposing the proposals and giving concerns about the environmental impact and public safety was backed by delegates.

In a statement, Danny said: “Many questions remain unanswered about the plans for gas storage caverns and people across Mid and East Antrim are concerned about what such a scheme could mean for the local area.

“Although Alliance has opposed this idea for many years, given how it has recently come to public prominence again, it was important to raise the matter and re-confirm our party’s strong opposition, supporting a moratorium on the extraction and storage of fossil fuels in Northern Ireland given the concerns about environmental impacts and public safety.”