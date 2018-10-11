Water quality ‘good’ at East Antrim beaches

Three East Antrim beaches have water quality which is good, according to the latest figures from the Department of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Browns Bay, Ballygally and Carnlough beaches have all been classified as “good”.

All 26 bathing waters around the Northern Ireland coast have met strict European standards for quality.

David Small, head of DAERA’s Environment, Marine and Fisheries Group, welcomed the 2018 results saying: “This is a superb result for our beaches, especially given the changeable weather our coastline is often subject to, but more importantly, it’s good news for our holidaymakers and bathers who can confidently enjoy our fabulous beaches.

“We take great pride in these results and know that maintaining them will take a sustained effort. We will continue to work to reduce water pollution to keep our bathing waters clean and safe.

“Our beaches are a priceless resource to tourism and to the health and well-being of our local communities and visitors alike. It is imperative that we continue to strive for the very highest of standards.”

Excellent water quality can be found at Castlerock, Portstewart Portrush Whiterocks and Ballycastle to name a few.