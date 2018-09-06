Vote for your favourite park in Mid and East Antrim

The search is on for Mid and East Antrim’s best-loved park.

In July, parks and other green spaces were given a prestigious Green Flag Award.

The award-winning sites are Bashfordsland Wood and Oakfield Glen, Carrickfergus; Carnfunnock Country Park; Carrickfergus Mill Ponds, Shaftesbury Park and Marine Gardens; Diamond Jubilee Wood, Whitehead; Dixon Park, Larne; Ecos Nature Park, Ballymena; Eden Allotment Gardens, Carrickfergus; and The People’s Park, Ballymena.

The award scheme is now asking the public to have their say and decide which parks and green spaces should receive the People’s Choice Award for being the UK’s favourites.

Councillor Lindsay Millar, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, said: “The Green Flag Award is a sign of a well-managed, clean and safe outdoor space.

“Many people increasingly rely on their local park as a place to relax and have fun or spend time with friends and family so quality green space has never been more important.

“Our eight Green Flags flying this year demonstrate the commitment of the hundreds of people, both staff and volunteers, who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards required by the Green Flag Award.”

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award Manager said: “The People’s Choice award is a chance to show how much your favourite park means to you.”

To cast your vote, visit www.greenflagaward.org.uk find your park on the winners’ map and click the voting button.”