Volunteers urged to take part in ‘Big Spring Clean’

Northern Ireland’s biggest clean-up is being supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Volunteers, schools, businesses and community groups are being urged to pick up their litter pickers and spring into action – with a particular focus on plastic.

The ‘Big Spring Clean’ is a province-wide campaign organised by the Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Live Here Love Here programme.

Jodie McAneaney, Live Here Love Here manager, said: “It’s also great to get all the volunteers together to discuss the issues surrounding plastic litter and give our parks, forests and beaches a big spring clean before the Easter break so that people can enjoy the outdoors.”

Volunteers can either organise their own clean-up or get involved in an existing event. Visit www.liveherelovehere.org/bigspringclean or contact enquiries@liveherelovehere.org