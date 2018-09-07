Volunteers needed for Browns Bay beach clean

Volunteers are being asked to lend a helping hand for a beach clean at Browns Bay, Islandmagee, next Saturday.

The beach clean and litter survey will take place on September 15, starting at 10.30 am.

The event will be part of a bigger initiative with similar events being held across the United Kingdom.

Local organiser Elena Aceves Casquete said: “If you are tired of seeing plastic and other rubbish lying around our streets, parks and beaches and want to do something about it to improve our environment, why not come along to our annual beach clean at Browns Bay, Islandmagee.”

Volunteers should meet at the carpark.