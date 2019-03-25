Villages to benefit from £1.27m boost

Two East Antrim villages are to receive a “significant upgrade” to facilities through the £1.27m Vllage Renewal Programme.

Ballycarry is to get a new all-weather pitch while Carnlough Harbour will be given a facelift.

Ballycarry’s new floodlight MUGA (multi-use games area) pitch is being laid on the former all weather kick-about area and will measure 30m long by 17m wide.

Football nets and line markings will be provided and the area will be enclosed with steel fencing.

Work to be carried out on the harbour in Carnlough will include the provision of decorative exposed aggregate surfacing, new seats and steel planters.

The space overlooking the harbour, known as Hurry Head, will also be upgraded with three picnic tables, additional seats and greenery.

Work on both projects is expected to be completed by early June.

The programme is funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and DAERA with support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

The rejuvenation work is part of an overall investment in 17 villages across Mid and East Antrim under the Village Renewal Programme.

Billy Thompson, chairman, of Ballycarry and District Community Association, said: “This is a much needed facility for the youth of our village. The committee plan is to focus on more family type events.”