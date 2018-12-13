Search for ‘green community heroes’ in East Antrim

East Antrim residents are being urged to nominate their “community heroes” for the third annual “Live Here Love Here Community Awards” ahead of the deadline on January 7.

The awards will be held at Belfast City Hall, on February 12, hosted by “Lesser Spotted Journeys” presenter Joe Mahon.

Last year, the “Adopt A Spot” award went to AES Kilroot Green Team.

Bob Stuart, from AES Kilroot, said: “This has proven to be one of our most popular environmental activities.

“When people see the difference that even a few hours litter picking can make we are always sure of a crop of enthusiastic volunteers.

“Getting the Live Here, Love Here Award was completely unexpected and was the icing on the cake for us.”

The AES Kilroot Green Team was asked by Ulster Wildlife to clean up a stretch of heavily littered coastline near Kilroot outside Carrick.

With the assistance of Live Here Love Here, Ulster Wildlife and local volunteers, AES Green Team removed 51 black sacks of litter from the beach.

Following this success, they signed up to Live Here Love Here’s Adopt a Spot programme, collecting 322 black sacks of litter over a three year period transforming the beach from a plastic litter dump to a refuge for wildlife.

The awards are aimed at celebrating the work of groups and individuals who instil pride in communities across Northern Ireland through environmental action.

Jodie-Ann McAneaney, Live Here Love Here manager, said: “If you know anyone who is dedicated to keeping our environment healthy, make sure you don’t miss the deadline to nominate them and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Entry is free and easy, download an application pack from www.liveherelovehere.org, fill out the nomination form and send it to karina.robinson@keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org before 12 noon on January 7 2019.