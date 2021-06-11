Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy: Glenarm forest ‘first’ for Northern Ireland

Mr Poots visited Glenarm forest, part of the historic estate, ahead of submitting an application to the QCC initiative, that would see the area join a global network of forest conservation projects involving all 54 member countries. The application will be submitted in partnership with the estate.

The minister said: “The QCC is a unique, ambitious and exciting initiative that knits together forestry projects from across the Commonwealth, with the common goal of protecting one of the world’s most important habitats – our forests. I am delighted to submit an application, in partnership with the Glenarm Estate, that will recognise Glenarm forest as part of this initiative.

“By creating this worldwide network of forests, the QCC will mark Her Majesty the Queen’s service to the Commonwealth and highlight the importance of preserving our forests for the future. I am particularly pleased to submit this application during Northern Ireland’s centenary year to ensure Northern Ireland can play its full part in the Commonwealth and to celebrate achievements over the last 100 years in NI.”

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots pictured with Viscount Randal Dunluce and Lady Aurora Dunluce at Glenarm Castle.

During the visit to Glenarm forest, the Mr Poots heard plans for the ambitious 350 hectare project. Around 180 hectares of primarily commercial woodland transformed over time and managed as native woodland, and will incorporate a further 170 hectares of designated semi-natural woodland and woodland pasture on the wider estate.

The minister continued: “Our woodlands are a hugely valuable natural resource, which benefit both our mental and physical wellbeing. They contribute to a healthy, quality environment, helping to capture carbon from the atmosphere as they grow, thereby improving our landscape and biodiversity. Glenarm forest is an excellent example of this and is enjoyed and loved by thousands of visitors every year, as well as the rich and diverse wildlife and fauna.

“This QCC application will also support and raise awareness of my department’s Forests for our Future programme, launched in March 2020, which pledges to plant 18 million trees and create 9,000 hectares of new woodland by 2030. I am greatly encouraged by the response so far from a number of public sector organisations and many private landowners. Since the launch, my department has confirmed planting of 670,000 trees and are now processing recent claims for a further 1.1 million trees, planted earlier this year.

“I am committed to raising awareness of the value of our woodlands and saving them for future generations and I am delighted to work in partnership with the Glenarm Estate on this significant project.”

