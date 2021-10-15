£1m Carrickfergus household recycling centre expected to open before Christmas
A new £1m household recycling centre in Carrickfergus is to open ahead of schedule, councillors have been told.
Speaking at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council earlier this week, Operations Director Philip Thompson has indicated that the local authority is working towards having the facility “completed and open” before Christmas.
“We are making every effort to get the household recycling centre open before Christmas,” he said.
Currently, Carrick residents are being asked to travel to Larne South HRC, located at Island Road Lower, Islandmagee while work is underway to construct a new facility opposite the present site.
The new Sullatober centre will be more than double the size of the existing facility to cater for some 40,000 residents.
As well as increasing the amount of waste segregation by over 20 per cent, the council says it will help to divert more than 1,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year.
A more efficient waste compaction and haulage, with new material streams for recycling and a reduction in carbon emissions is anticipated.
The project is being completed through funding from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).
Speaking previously, Mid and East Antrim Mayor Councillor William McCaughey said: “The new Sullatober household recycling centre will provide a much more efficient service for the residents of Carrickfergus and is a welcome milestone in council’s strategic aim of creating a sustainable and healthy local environment which is protected for future generations.”
Residents are required to use the Larne South HRC, located at Island Road Lower, Islandmagee, temporarily. Click here
Meanwhile, Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly has requested reopening of Larne’s main household recycling centre at Redlands Road on Sundays.
The recycling centre has not fully reopened since the first Covid pandemic lockdown ended.
“I have had complaints from people who expect to see it open on Sundays,” said Cllr Donnelly.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
