New speed devices for Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim PCSP has purchased five Speed Indication Devices (SIDs) to address a number of road safety concerns across the borough.

The devices provide an opportunity to raise awareness of the speed drivers are travelling and provide them with an early opportunity to reduce their speed.

The PCSP has reported that a trial device, which has been in use in Kells and Connor since 2016, has led to a “vast reduction” in speeding in the area.

The PCSP says that the five new devices will be installed in Larne, Carrick and Ballymena during the next few months.

The development has been welcomed by Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart who suggested a number of locations for instalment.

He said: “I have been campaigning to see such signs on the top road coming into Greenisland. The speed there is terrible.

“Similarly between Victoria and Eden and around the Model/Eden schools.

“Also coming to Glynn village in both directions. These signs seem to work well elsewhere particularly in built-up areas and coming into villages etc, so I am hoping they will have a similar positive impact here.

“A useful spot would also be on the Coast Road, Larne, north of the built-up area before the Black Arch. Ive had complaints about speeding there.”