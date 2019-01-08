New gate for Larne town centre alleyway

A new gate will be installed at the alleyway between Main Street and Laharna Retail Park in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has stated that the owner has given a commitment to clean the pedestrian thoroughfare daily following complaints of littering,

Fly tipping in the alleyway between Broadway and Laharna Retail Park.

The council also said that an enforcement officer “routinely patrols the borough to detect incidents of fly-tipping”.

Offenders will be issued with a fixed penalty of £80 if caught littering.

More serious incidents will be taken to court with offenders prosecuted and penalties of up to £2,500 imposed on conviction.

The “filthy state” of the town centre alleyway was highlighted recently by Ulster Unionist councillor Andy Wilson.

Cllr. Wilson said: “Frustratingly, however, despite recent improvements such as the lighting being fixed and two cigarette bins being installed at my request, often in the morning, the top of the alleyway looks and smells like a sunshine bar/ outside toilet.”

A member of The Larne Renovation Generation said that the town centre “looked dirtier than she had ever remembered” on Christmas Eve.

She said that it was “disillusioning” to see the state of the alleyway between Broadway and the retail park which has been a focus of fly-tipping in recent days.

A Mid and East Antrim spokesperson said: “We encourage anybody with information on incidents of fly-tipping and other illegal dumping to contact 028 25 633394.”