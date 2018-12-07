New cafe and toilet block among plans for Larne Town Park

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has unveiled proposals for the redevelopment of Larne Town Park.

The council says that it is working to “restore Town Parks to its former Edwardian glory whilst continuing to provide a popular community space with walkways, trees, floral displays and seating areas”.

A draft redevelopment plan for the Town Parks area, which includes Chaine Park, promenade and Chaine Memorial has been developed following public consulation. An online survey was completed by almost 200 respondents.

Development proposals feature a new community building to include café, toilet and changing facilities, external seating areas with viewpoints and local tourist information.

A new viewing platform/ shelter to provide views across Larne Port and act as a meeting hub is also planned.

The existing pathway will be repaired and upgraded to feature a 600 metre all-weather synthetic running/walking track.

Pedestrian access will be enhanced to include repairs to the existing walled entrance with railings and gates to be replaced.

Pedestrian access to Bankheads Lane will be enhanced with overhanging vegetation cut back to provide “safe open access”.

The allotments and all-weather pitches will be retained and the bandstand will be repaired.

Car parking will be extended by 50 spaces bringing the total to 80.

The ‘Snake Path’ will be “enhanced with high quality seating areas”. Additional seating will be provided at Chaine Park.

The Larne Renovation Generation has described the plans as “very exciting” adding that these include “a lot of LRG’s wish list”.