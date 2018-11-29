Motorists urged to be cautious after Storm Diana floods Carnlough

Motorists are being advised to drive cautiously at the main A2 road in Carnlough.

The warning comes after the coast road area was flooded by heavy rain and high tides as Storm Diana sweeps through the province.

Last night, Garron Road had to be closed to facilitate the removal of boulders.

Temporary traffic lights are now in operation and road users are urged to exercise caution at the coast road.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said: “Your Local Policing Team from Larne PSNI are in Carnlough and surrounding coastal towns.

“Remember to check your tyres ensuring they are winter ready, use dipped headlights and be mindful of your speed in these wet weather conditions.”