Mid and East Antrim pothole clusters repair commitment by DfI Roads division

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening, Divisional Roads manager Colin Hutchinson, told members that “clusters of defects” are something that he would “encourage his teams to repair”.

Mr Hutchinson was commenting on a report of eight potholes in the Prospect area of Carrickfergus.

Knockagh Ulster Unionist Councillor Andrew Wilson highlighted the defects to the road surface at the entrance of Hillview Avenue.

Potholes at Salia Avenue and Drumhoy in the Sunnylands estate were brought to the attention of the DfI official by Carrickfergus DUP Cllr Cheryl Johnston.

Cllr Wilson reminded the department of the need for action at the junction at Trooperslane where he said there is a backlog of traffic at Upper Road describing the Park and Ride as “a victim of its own success”.

Mid and East Antrim councillors have been given an update on road maintenance, improvement works in the borough and those planned for 2021/22.

The Divisional Roads manager told members “significant” resurfacing schemes have included Carrickfergus Road, Larne, Townhill Road, Portglenone, Crankhill Road, Moorefields Road and Ballycregagh, Ballymena, Tullymore Road, Boughshane and Glebe Road, Ahoghill.

“Earlier in this financial year Minister Mallon announced the roll out of part- time 20mph speed limit schemes at 103 schools across Northern Ireland and I am pleased to confirm that nine schools across the Mid and East Antrim Council area have already benefited from this programme.

“It is the minister’s intention to take forward further a further tranche of part-time 20mph speed limits at schools and all schools in the Mid and East Antrim area will be assessed and prioritised to inform the 2021/22 programme.

“I am pleased to advise that this year’s initial capital allocation has been increased and this has allowed an increase in funding for structural maintenance across Northern Division in 2021‑22 including within the ‘road recovery fund’.

“This level of investment is very welcome as it moves towards the figures required annually to maintain the road network in a reasonable condition.

“The minister has also allocated funding to allow a full street lighting repair service for the entire year which is to be welcomed.”

Mr Hutchinson noted that more than 4,000 lights have been installed in the past year.

Coast Road Alliance Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna welcomed an upgrade to LED street lighting in Ballygally which she said “makes a great difference”.

Mr Hutchinson urged councillors to use the online reporting system to report issues. He also discussed winter services noting an extended cold period which resulted in double the grit required for roads this year.

