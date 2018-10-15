Mid and East Antrim has some of best bathing water in Europe

Mid and East Antrim continues to enjoy some of the best bathing water quality in Europe.

Ballygally, Carnlough and Brown’s Bay were all classified as ‘good quality’ in latest figures from the Department of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Carnlough beach.

The three areas have met strict European standards for quality.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “This is great news for the borough. For three of our areas to be amongst the top rated in Europe really cements our position as a great place to live and visit in Northern Ireland. Well done to all the hard work from council staff and volunteers for their dedication to ensuring these beaches are in tip-top condition.

“Mid and East Antrim has over 62 miles of coastline and prides itself as a destination that benefits form a mix of inland and coastal experiences. To receive this accolade shows we are leading the way to develop our amazing tourism product, build strong and safe communities and ultimately grow the economy by driving footfall to the borough.”

David Small, head of DAERA’s Environment, Marine and Fisheries Group, welcomed the publication of the 2018 results saying: “This is a superb result for our beaches, especially given the changeable weather our coastline is often subject to, but more importantly, it’s good news for our holidaymakers and bathers who can confidently enjoy our fabulous beaches.

“We take great pride in these results and know that maintaining them will take a sustained effort. We will continue to work to reduce water pollution to keep our bathing waters clean and safe.

“Our beaches are a priceless resource to tourism and to the health and well-being of our local communities and visitors alike. It is imperative that we continue to strive for the very highest of standards.”