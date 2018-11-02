Mid and East Antrim council set to strike deal to clear snow and ice in town centres this winter

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has come to an agreement with the Department for Infrastructure to ensure that ice and snow is cleared from busy town centre footpaths this winter.

Members of the council’s Operational Committee have agreed the arrangement with the Department for the next three years.

This will be brought to full council for ratification on Monday November 5.

Currently, neither Transport NI nor councils have statutory obligations to salt footpaths.

However, the Department for Infrastructure will initiate the agreement.

Council, as part of the agreement, will nominate a representative who will liaise with DfI officers to prioritise the key footpaths and areas to be treated.

Mayor Lindsay Millar said: “The implementation of this agreement during times of severe weather contributes to maintaining the functioning of any active vibrant town centre, which contributes to growing the economy – this council’s number one priority.

“It ensures the safety of residents and town centre users, thereby protecting the health and well-being of our citizens, and it helps to deliver excellent services through a joined up approach between council and the Department for Infrastructure.

“We welcome the proactive approach taken by a number of our traders in recent years to ensure our walkways are accessible by members of the community and keep our town centres open for business.

Council has also agreed a deal with DfI, who will provide supplies of grit for use by the public at household recycling centres and other areas across the borough.