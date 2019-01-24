Mid and East Antrim Council awarded for environmental excellence

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been recognised as one of the highest achieving councils for its commitment to environmental excellence.

The local authority was recognised for its work at the recent Northern Ireland Environmental Management Benchmarking Awards with the council retaining its platinum status.

Slemish.

Vice chair of the Operational Committee, Cllr. Mark McKinty said: “This recent recognition at the Environmental Management Benchmarking Awards proves that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is leading the way in their commitment to the environment.

“Council continues striving towards a positive impact on the environment through provision of street cleansing, refuse collection, recycling collection, air monitoring, beach cleaning, biodiversity projects, environmental education, building control services, parks and grounds maintenance and public conveniences.”

Reports show council has recycled 52.69 per cent of all waste collected from householders during 2017/18, an increase of 7.5 per cent on the previous year.