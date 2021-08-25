Mayor welcomes 'encouraging progress' on Capital Plan

Approved by the council in January 2021, the 2021/2022 Capital Plan for Mid and East Antrim sets out 81 projects to be taken forward over the next four years.

Some 49 Capital Plan-funded projects were since granted approval for immediate progression, with a further 14 funded by revenue savings identified by the council’s Chief Executive, Anne Donaghy OBE, also approved.

Among the 63 projects currently underway are preliminary works to make ready the former St Patrick’s Barracks site for redevelopment, alongside Phase 1 of the Glenarm Masterplan and development of concept designs for the proposed replacement Seven Towers Leisure Centre.

Glenarm.

Further feasibility work is also being undertaken on proposal Belfast Regional City Deal projects including the i4C, Carrickfergus Regeneration Plan and expansion of The Gobbins.

Also planned is an extensive programme of replacement and improvements works to cemeteries, community facilities and infrastructure across the borough.

The Mayor commented: “I am pleased to note such encouraging progress across a diverse portfolio of projects throughout Mid and East Antrim – all of which will have a very welcome and positive impact on our citizens and visitors to the borough in the years to come.

“Whilst the council has continued to prioritise the delivery of a wide range of support initiatives to help local businesses and citizens navigate their way through, and out of, the pandemic, we have not lost our focus on realising the ambitions set out in our Capital Plan.

Sandy Bay, Larne.

“Our Capital Plan is critical to driving Council’s ongoing investment in creating best-in-class infrastructure and amenities for the citizens of Mid and East Antrim, and attractions that will drive increased tourism footfall into the borough in the future.

“This progress is testament to the tireless efforts and hard work of Council’s officers and elected members who, throughout 2021, have collaborated and worked tirelessly with local residents, businesses and other stakeholder to progress these projects.