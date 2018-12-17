Left hand lane looks set for Antiville junction

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons has confirmed that a left hand turning lane looks set to be installed at a busy Antiville junction during the next financial year.

Mr. Lyons said: “I have received confirmation from DfI Roads that they hope to install a left hand turning lane at the junction of the Linn/Antiville Road in the next financial year.

“This will help ease congestion at peak times and I will continue to liaise with DfI Roads to ensure this work is completed as soon as possible.”

Mr. Lyons issued the statement following a meeting with Dfi Roads on site last Wednesday.

A letter from DFI Roads indicated that a quotation for the cost has been requested and plan to provide a left hand turn lane at the Linn Road junction with Antiville Road.

Mr. Lyons was told: “If the quotation and allocation allow, we hope to implement the scheme as part of the 2019//2020 programme.”