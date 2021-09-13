Larne’s urine bottle-hit Harbour Highway to get new anti-litter campaign signage

Lorry drivers leaving the ferry at Larne Harbour have been throwing bottles of urine along the Harbour Highway meaning that the stretch has become littered.

Larne Eco Ranger Abe Agnew has said previously that during one litter pick, he lifted more than 100 bottles filled with urine at the harbour foreshore, including a five-litre bottle.

He says that this issue has improved in the vicinity but it appears to have shifted further out of town.

Littering is a problem at Harbour Highway in Larne

The Mid and East Antrim Borough Council anti-litter campaign is being supported by Port of Larne, Port of Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway Council and the Driver Hauliers’ Association.

Surveillance has also been considered to identify offenders.

Meanwhile, Abe and his 40-strong team of Eco Rangers in Larne and Carrickfergus together with County Antrim Countryside Custodians in Ballymena, are volunteer litter pickers who have removed 10,500 bagfuls of litter from streets in the borough between March and June.

Abe says the Eco Rangers cover a 750 square mile stretch from Greenisland, Carrickfergus and Larne to Carnlough and Ballynure, adding this litter picking has “transformed east Antrim”.

“When I started in Larne, it was filthy. When the town looks cleaner, it has a big effect. People are taking rubbish to a bin now. It is encouraging.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

