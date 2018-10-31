Larne Town Parks - have your say

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is calling on Larne residents and visitors to make their voices heard on the future of local parks.

Council has recently appointed landscape architects Park Hood, the consultants behind such projects as Pickie Fun Park in Bangor, to develop a concept plan for Town Parks.

“Town Parks” refers to Town Park, Chaine Park, the promenade and Chaine Memorial Tower.

As part of the community planning process, the council is keen to ensure that the local authority’s ideas for the site are representative of the needs of residents.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Lindsay Millar said: “I am excited to see council actively working towards enhancing Larne Town Parks for the future.

“The parks are a wonderful asset within the town. They are steeped in history but yet offer so much potential for current and future generations.

“I would be delighted to see investment in Larne Town Parks to bring them back to their former glory yet serving the many needs of Larne residents and the many visitors that stop to enjoy the Larne Park, Chaine Park, the promenade and Chaine Memorial Tower.”

“It is the council’s vision to restore Town Parks to its former Edwardian glory whilst continuing to provide a popular community space with walkways, trees, floral displays and seating areas.

“The enhancement of Town Parks will improve the quality of life for those living in the area and enhance the attractions of the area for future development.”

Two drop-in sessions will be held at Larne Leisure Centre. These will take place on Wednesday November 14 from noon until 5.00 pm and Wednesday November 28, from 2.00 pm until 6.30 pm.