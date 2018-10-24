Larne community farm share offer launched

More than 40 people attended the launch of Northern Ireland’s first community farm share offer launch on Saturday.

Jubilee is aiming to raise the remaining £145,000 to purchase 13.5 acres of land before Christmas.

A farmhouse has already been purchased at Glenburn Road, Glynn, at a cost of £163,000.

As a community benefit society – a form of cooperative social enterprise – Jubilee is raising this money via a community share offer with shares starting from £1 each.

At the share launch, panel members Rev Richard Kerr, Jim Kitchen and Tiziana O’Hara shared their support for the project and its importance as an “example of sustainable community enterprise, creating economic, ecological, social and spiritual value”.

Managing director Dr Jonny Hanson said: “Becoming a member of Jubilee Farm is the perfect opportunity for individuals, families, schools, churches, and community groups to come together and invest in a community enterprise that works for the benefit of everyone.”

Jubilee Farm was established at the start of 2018 at a temporary site at Drumalis Retreat and Conference Centre at Glenarm Road in Larne.