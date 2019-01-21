Information sessions for Doagh to Larne Greenway

Two community information and feedback sessions will be held this week to discuss the proposed new £3.9m Doagh to Larne Greenway.

The 26-kilometre corridor would take in Ballyclare, Ballynure and Millbrook providing a safe pathway for cycling and walking.

It would follow the former railway links between Belfast and Ballyclare and the old Ballymena and Larne railway linking into the former railhead at Doagh.

The information event at Larne Leisure Centre will take place on Thursday January 24, from 11.00 am until 7.00 pm.

Another will be held at Sixmile Leisure Centre, in Ballyclare, on Friday January 25, from 11.00 am until 7.00 pm.

Both are being organised by sustainable transport charity Sustrans.