‘Go the extra mile to recycle’ Mid and East Antrim told

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has called on all residents to join the “war on waste” during Recycle Week, which runs from today until Friday September 28.

Householders are being encouraged to “go the extra mile” over the coming days, and to look in those forgotten rooms in the house for recyclable items, including toothpaste tubes, tissue boxes, magazines, deodorants, shampoo bottles and more.

Residents are also being reminded to check the garden shed or garage and get recyclable items down to the local household recycling centre?

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Council’s current household recycling rate is 52 per cent. We have an EU target to reach 60 per cent by 2030, and with your help, we aim to meet this and also exceed it.

“All councils in Northern Ireland are participating in Recycle Week 2018 and we urge you to check out top tips on council’s website and Facebook page over this week to help you recycle those sometimes missed items around your household.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr, Lindsay Millar, said: “Household waste costs over £100 per tonne landfill tax. Recycling this waste saves over 50 per cent on this cost.

“Council can redirect this cost saving to finance local civic projects across the borough.

“Recycling is good for the environment and will leave our countryside and green spaces in a beautiful and undisturbed state for your children and grandkids as a result of less landfill sites across the country.

“Why not also check out council’s Facebook page during Recycle Week where we’ll have a Q&A session running all week.

“You can ask questions about certain waste items you’re unsure about recycling, ask about which bin to use correctly, ask questions about your local Household Recycling Centre, and more! If you don’t have access to a computer, you can always contact our Waste Helpdesk on 0300 124 5000.”

Below we’ve included some short tips and advice on recycling more from around your home.

Reduce - Use a lunchbox instead of plastic wrap or tin foil. Carry a fork/spoon instead of using plastic cutlery. Buy fruit and veg loose, avoiding that plastic packaging. Buy boxes rather than bottles of detergents which can then be recycled.

Re-use - Save take-away food containers for storage of nails/screws/buttons, etc. and make pots from empty plastic bottles. Have some items you could take to your local charity shop? Most accept clothing, shoes, jewellery, household items including glasses, plates, ornaments, etc.

Recycle - Use your blue bin/kerbie box for recycling plastic bottles, ice cream/margarine tubs, yoghurt pots, biscuit trays and fruit punnets. Bring large plastic items such as garden furniture and toys to your local household recycling centre.