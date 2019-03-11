Energy company ‘must engage with Islandmagee residents’

DUP councillors Gregg McKeen and Paul Reid have commented after meeting representatives of Islandmagee Residents’ Association and attending a presentation by Islandmagee Energy over the planned gas storage project under Larne Lough.

They said: “It is important that the company engage with the community to listen to the issues raised and address those concerns. It is also essential that all public bodies responsible for examining this project should investigate thoroughly the matters which have been brought up, especially the environmental concerns.”