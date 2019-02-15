East Antrim properties in running for top industry awards

Three buildings in East Antrim have reached the shortlist for this year’s RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2019.

Seaview Hall in Glenarm, Carnlough House and The Croft, Abbotts Road, Newtownabbey are in the running for a prestigous award.

Carnlough House.

They are among 36 of Northern Ireland’s most innovative and community beneficial property projects.

RICS says that Seaview Hall, situated in a conservation area, “demonstrates how the re-imagining of a modest Victorian building into a modern artisan, tourist and visitor facility can spearhead the regeneration of an entire community and act as a catalyst for wider development of the area”.

Carnlough House is a “bespoke” family home, set within Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Formerly, four derelict buildings formerly occupied the site. However the RICS believes that the new dwelling “deliberately echoes the archetypal ‘clachan’ arrangement in layout, in response to the stunning Straidkilly landscape”.

An artist's impression of The Croft, in Newtownabbey.

Seaview Hall is a finalist in the regeneration category while Carnlough House is in the residential category.

The Croft in Newtownabbey is a supported housing scheme specifically designed for people living with early stage dementia. The 24 new-build self-contained apartments are arranged in a cluster, intended to function as a village community, encouraging residents to follow a conventional life pattern. It has been designed to benefit the well-being of residents and is “carefully landscaped for ease of accessibility and limited maintenance”. The RICS believes that the design “surpasses current standards for supported housing and dementia care, setting a new precedent of quality”.

The RICS Awards will be held on May 30 at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.