Department for Infrastructure urged to publish roads strategy for Larne

The Department for Infrastructure has agreed to investigate the possibility of providing a dedicated left turn lane on Linn Road at the Antiville Road junction in Larne, it has been confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for DfI said: “This is likely to involve the relocation of underground services which could be a significant cost. Subject to confirmation of costs, the proposal will be considered for inclusion in the 2019/20 works programme.

The spokesperson added: “Provision of traffic lights at the junction of Donaghy’s Lane and Antiville Road is a condition of planning permission for a residential development in the area and will be funded by the developer.”

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim councillor Andy Wilson has called on the DfI to publish a local roads strategy saying that all junctions and feeder roads in and out need to be reviewed and upgraded.

He said he believed that land at Larne West must be vested to link the spine road and ease congestion in the vicinity suggesting that traffic congestion is “set to reach crisis point” with 600 new homes approved for the district.

He has urged the Department to vest land at Ballyloran Link to get a new spine road linked.