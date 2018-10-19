‘Dementia garden’ opens at Larne promenade

A new community garden designed for those living with dementia has opened at Larne’s promenade outside the leisure centre.

The Dementia Community Garden has been created by a cross-community group of local people to provide a welcoming space.

The garden will host a number of gardening workshops, and will be looked after by a trained group of green-fingered volunteers.

The garden’s designers, Out There Services, are fully dementia friendly trained and have planted rosemary, known for aiding memory, and used colours and textures that make it easier for people with dementia to differentiate areas of the garden.

“Dementia Champion” for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Ald. Gerardine Mulvenna said: “This garden offers a safe and shared space for people living with dementia, and their carers to enjoy.

“It’s great to see that Larne is truly living up to its awarded title of ‘Dementia Friendly Town of the Year’ by leading the way to an all-inclusive society.

“Council is fully committed to ensuring our older generations are welcomed, supported and respected. With an ageing population, our community plan outlines ways to ensure that services reflect this and this initiative is truly putting people first by educating everyone about dementia.

This project is part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s ‘Local Authority Action Plan’, which is funded by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme.

“Council worked with the group behind the garden as well as people living with dementia, The Alzheimer’s Society and the Prom Friendship Group. We’re really pleased to be involved in this initiative and wish it all the success in the future.”