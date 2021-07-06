Council makes waves with cold water swimming safety courses in Mid and East Antrim

Sea swimming safety course at Ballygally.

Visitors to Ballygally beach recently may have witnessed a group simulating rescue situations, including using throw lines to reach people in the water and carrying out defibrillator training.

Participants were all active cold water swimmers, who either swim with groups or on their own. In total, 6 local swimming groups took part, showing a real community spirit across the borough.

One of the swimmers who took part said: "This is without doubt one of the best and most valuable courses I have ever been on. I'm more confident now to react safely to an emergency situation and I have also learned what not to do."

The courses were funded as part of the El Capiten initiative which encompasses partners across the UK, Ireland Spain, France and the Canary Islands. It's focused on the promotion of activities including sailing, canoeing, paddle boarding and windsurfing, as ideal ways to explore our coastline and major rivers.