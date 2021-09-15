Carrick residents to use Larne South when Sullatober site shuts for £1m project

Residents who currently use the site will be asked to travel to Larne South HRC, located at Island Road Lower, Islandmagee, from Monday, October 4 until early 2022.

And Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising it is necessary to book an appointment to gain access to Larne South HRC. This can be done using the online booking system https://mea-hrcbookings.ccgbcapps.com/or by contacting 0300 124 5000 (Option 0).

The Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, welcomed the progress made on the project.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey and Jessica Stronge, site manager, from CIVCO., look over the plans at Sullatober household recycling cente.

“The new Sullatober household recycling centre will provide a much more efficient service for the residents of Carrickfergus and is a welcome milestone in council’s key strategic aim of creating a sustainable and healthy local environment which is protected for future generations.

“By increasing segregation of waste and the quality of materials collected, the new recycling centre will support local processors and the circular economy of Northern Ireland.

“The closure of the existing Sullatober recycling centre from Saturday 2 October at 5pm will allow for construction works to progress. We are pleased to continue providing a recycling centre service to Carrickfergus and the surrounding areas through provision at Larne South household recycling centre, into early 2022.”

The new Sullatober centre, when completed, will be more than double the size of the existing facility to cater for some 40,000 residents. It will be located directly opposite the present site. As well as increasing the amount of waste segregation by over 20%, council says it will help to divert over 1,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year.

The development, council noted, will also result in more efficient waste compaction and haulage, with new material streams for recycling and a reduction in carbon emissions.

Planning approval was granted in December 2020 with council securing £995,000 in funding from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) for the project.

Work commenced at the site in May 2021 and is expected to last until February 2022.

The Mayor added: “Thank you to our local residents for their patience while the work is ongoing.”

If you would like further information on this second phase of development, visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk and navigate to the FAQs section.

--

Click here to read: Council apologises after ‘short notice ‘ closure of Sullatober recycling centre

--

A message from the Editor: