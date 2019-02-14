Cameron picks up Mid and East Antrim ‘litter hero’ award

A 15-year-old “dedicated litter picker” has won the Mid and East Antrim Litter Heroes Award.

Cameron Liddle has collected around 100 bags of litter in Larne and Carrick during the past year.

He lifts litter on a weekly basis and his dad keeps a litter picker and black bags in the boot of his car in readiness.

He even took his litter picker to Donegal so he could keep up the good work while on holiday.

Cameron was among community volunteers who received awards at the third annual Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Community Awards in Belfast City Hall on Tuesday evening.

A Spirit of Live Here Love Here Award was won by Bill Pollock, Brighter Whitehead.

There was an honorary mention for Barn Court Children’s Home in the Mid and East Antrim Litter Heroes Award and Adopt a Spot categories.

Six Mile Water Trust got an honorary mention in the Coastal Care Award and were in the running for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Litter Heroes Award with Glas Na Braden Conservation Group. Rosie Watkins was the winner of this category.

The event was hosted by Ulster Television presenter Joe Mahon, of Lesser Spotted Ulster.

The evening was designed to recognise and thank all the volunteers who had been shortlisted for their continued hard work and dedication.

The organisers say that these unsung heroes dedicate their time and efforts into “making our home cleaner, greener, safer and more sustainable”.

Guest speaker, former Blue Planet presenter, Jo Ruxton thanked the volunteers and encouraged them to make a stand in their local communities and “champion the reduction of litter” saying: “Never underestimate just how much one single person can achieve. The problem might seem insurmountable but take that first step on your own and just watch how many people join you and help bring about change.”

Live Here Love Here manager Jodie McAneaney commented: “These awards are so important, they give us the opportunity to highlight the issues and reward those who are actively making a difference.

“Plastic in particular has been hitting the headlines this year with its devastating effects.

“The fact that every piece of plastic ever created is still on the planet is a real eye opener.

“Hopefully in 2019 our continued efforts and that of our volunteers and partners can make steps towards tackling this terrible problem.”

“At Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful we run a number of campaigns and programmes that embody the values of Live Here Love Here which would not be possible without the help of our dedicated volunteers.”