Blackhead Path contractor to commence work mid-November

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has given an update on progress of the refurbishment of Blackhead Path in Whitehead.

Blackhead Path Preservation Society has been informed that small parking areas to assist vehicular access by residents have been created.

Work is ongoing to erect new fencing to restrict the public from accessing the path, as a safety precaution.

Tenders have been sought and a contractor has been appointed.

This firm is due to commence work on the “Golden Steps” section mid-November.

The council has indicated that it will be leaving “Don’t Mow” signage in place in a bid “guard against damage to the habitat inhabited by protected wildlife”.

A programme of extensive repairs at the tourist attraction is expected to cost Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in the region of £3.5 m.

The council has warned of “significant movement along the path” and the possibility of land slippage or rock fall and possible collapse at any time.

The path has moved 30cms in the last year and 17cms during July.