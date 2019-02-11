Blackhead Path contractor to be appointed by April

A contractor will be appointed by April to carry out restoration work at Blackhead Path in Whitehead, it has been confirmed.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has reported that work to repair the “Golden Steps” has now been completed.

Tendering for the main contract is underway with council awaiting submissions from prospective contractors.

The council noted that the path from the Golden Steps to McCrea’s Brae is a public right of way on foot.

A spokesperson said: “We would urge the public to pay attention to the safety signs in place due to continued rock fall. We appreciate your patience.

“Plans for the upcoming works will be given to local businesses and residents in the coming weeks to keep them all informed.”

The urgent repairs at Blackhead Path are expected to cost approximately £3.5m.

The council has warned of “significant movement along the path” and the possibility of land slippage or rock fall at any time.

The path has moved 30cms in the last year and 17cms in just one month.

Large cracks along the path have also been identified “indicating likely structural failure of the concrete wall and possible collapse”.

The entrance to Blackhead Path featured in an episode of the BBC show “Soft Border Patrol” which was screened at the weekend. Scenes were also filmed at Victoria Avenue in Whitehead and in Ballycarry.