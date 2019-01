Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be holding a “Big Garden Birdwatch” in Larne Town Park on Saturday January 26.

This event is being organised in association with the RSPB national “Big Garden Birdwatch” initiative.

Participants are asked to record how many birds they can count.

There will also be an opportunity to make a bird feeder to take home.

This event, which will take place from 10.00 am until noon, is suitable for all ages.

Participants should assemble at the bandstand.