Battle against lorry drivers dumping bottles of urine in Larne goes to Scotland

A new initiative will see a multi-agency approach to tackling the problem which was brought to the attention of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council last year.

The council’s Operations Director Philip Thompson told a meeting of the Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening that the issue will be highlighted to drivers through cards distributed with boarding passes in Cairnryan.

He indicated that a number of bodies, including North Channel partners Dumfries and Galloway Council will be working together to see how it can be tackled.

“New signs are also being planned. We have had full co-operation from the other bodies we are working with. I hope that with a collective effort, we can tackle this issue.”

Mr Thompson told a previous committee meeting that lorry drivers leaving the ferry at Larne Harbour throw bottles of urine along the Harbour Highway.

“The whole Harbour Highway is littered with bottles of urine,” he reported.

He indicated that a meeting had been arranged to look at how to identify those who have been littering.

Larne Eco Ranger Abe Agnew has said that during one litter pick, he lifted more than 100 bottles filled with urine at the harbour foreshore, including a five-litre bottle.

Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly said: “This is a big issue around Larne and has been for a long time. I am very glad to have this co-operation and co-ordination.

“It is a great idea to have signs around Larne Harbour and Cairnryan.”

“Also welcoming the campaign was Coast Road DUP Councillor Angela Smyth who said: “I find it shocking that we have to put signs up for grown men for them not to fire bottles of urine out their windows.

“Lorry drivers have been doing this for years. I hope it does change it.”

She went on to ask if the council could issue fines.

“I think it is going to take something more forceful to stop this,” she added.

“There is technology available for cameras to pick up anything thrown from vehicles which can be looked at,” the Operators Director said.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

