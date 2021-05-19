ASAP Cargo staff make donation to Larne Eco Rangers

Accepting the cheque from Charlene Brownlee at ASAP were Abe Agnew and Poppy Brownlee from the Eco Rangers.

The group was set up by Abe to help combat littering and keep the area tidy.In April, members of the Eco Rangers tackled unsightly rubbish in Larne Lough, removing a range of items from the water including over 50 shopping trolleys, 25 road cones and over 40 tyres.