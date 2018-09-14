Annual Glenarm Walking Festival

Glenarm’s third annual walking festival will take place on September 29 and 30.

Two events will take place on Saturday 29, a challenging walk from the Antrim hills to Glenarm village via the Ulster Wildlife Reserve and Antrim Estate.

Registration is at Glenarm Visitor Centre at 10.00 am.

The same day, a moderate walk will take place from Feystown through the Antrim Esate to Glenarm. Registration at 1.00 pm.

On Sunday 30, there will be a challenging walk in the Antrim Hills including Knockdhu. Registration is at 9.00 am at Ballygally carpark.

A moderate level walk will be held the same day from Antrim Estate to The Glore Old Church. Registration is at 1.30 pm at the visitor centre.

Both days, ceramics artist Sasha McVey will hold workshops in the village.

Pupils at Seaview Primary School will also have a chance to try their hand at pottery.

For further information on all activities, email info@glenarmtourism.org.

The festival has received funding from Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.