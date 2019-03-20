Emotional tributes to road victim

Tributes have been paid to Larne man Ricky Swann who died in a tragic road traffic collision on the A8 at the weekend.

Friends and family members turned out as a mark of respect on Monday evening to place floral tributes at Larne’s Glasgow Rangers Supporters’ Club.

Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band said: “Having been raised in Boyne Square, Ricky was not just a friend of the band, but a close personal friend to a number of members and we were devastated to learn of his passing.

“We send our sincere condolences to his mother and father, Rab and Bertha, his sisters, Karen and Michelle and his partner Oonagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and the family circle.

Larne Football Club, where dad Robert is a referee, stated: “The whole town was shocked when the news broke of the death of Ricky Swann in a road traffic collision

“As a club, we offer our support and sincere sympathies to Ricky’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Condolences have also been offered by Oonagh’s colleagues at Simply Salon and Spa in Carrick who said: “We would first like to offer our sincerest condolences to our team member Oonagh O’Neill on the extremely sad passing of her partner Ricky. Our thoughts are also with his entire family circle and friends.”

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs expressed his sympathy and condolences saying: “I was shocked and saddened to learn of the death on Saturday as a result of the collision on the A8 dual carriageway near Ballynure. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends affected.”

Police said that Mr. Swann died after his car collided with a stationary lorry on the Belfast bound carriageway of the A8 road at approximately 7.50 am.

It was one of two road fatalities on Saturday morning. The second occurred near Nutts Corner shortly before 8.25 am.

PSNI Chief Inspector Neil Beck said: “Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding both tragic fatal collisions and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed either collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact police on 101.”