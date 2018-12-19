Emergency services tasked to Larne collision

Police and ambulance staff attended a road traffic collision on the A8 this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that officers attended the scene of the one-vehicle collision in the Kilwaughter area at around 8.30am.

Traffic

Commenting on the incident, a NIAS spokesperson added: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended a road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, Larne this morning when a Hazardous Area Response Paramedic spotted the incident at around 8.35am.

“Following assessment at the scene, no one required transport to hospital.”